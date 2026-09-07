Ludhiana under spotlight as hawala networks continue to surge

The city has remained under the spotlight over the alleged operation of hawala networks with links in several countries. Central agencies and the police have busted major hawala networks in the past and arrested several operators. Despite these actions, the network continues to flourish in the industrial town, with investigators attributing its persistence to the alleged inability to reach the “big fish”, who continue to operate with little fear of the law.

In May this year, the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate busted what it described as its “largest-ever” cyber fraud racket, arresting 132 persons, including three alleged hawala operators from Ludhiana. The accused were allegedly involved in running fake call centres that targeted foreign nationals through pop-up scams, remote-access software and bogus bank-security alerts.

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According to the police investigation, some members of the racket were based in Europe and North America, while key players were operating from Delhi and Gujarat. The accused were allegedly earning around Rs 35 crore a month, with nearly 40 per cent of the proceeds being diverted to India through hawala channels operated by three operators from Millerganj. The money was subsequently routed to key players in Delhi and Gujarat.

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300 bank accounts frozen

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The police also froze 300 bank accounts, most of them allegedly mule accounts, containing more than Rs 16 crore. Within a month, in June, the police busted another network allegedly operating from different parts of the city and arrested 11 persons in connection with an illegal money-transfer racket.

The investigation revealed that the alleged hawala operators had links both in India and abroad. Some had even set up fake firms to facilitate hawala transactions and issued duplicate receipts, the police said. They were also allegedly using the Aadhaar cards of residents to carry out illegal money transfers.

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Hawala channel ‘used in ISI network’

In August 2026, the Ludhiana police arrested 20-year-old Rashpal Singh, a resident of Sarafkot in Gurdaspur district, for allegedly working at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI.

The police said Singh had rented a shop on Ferozepur Road, about six km from the Army depot at Baddowal. According to the police, Singh received around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh through a hawala channel operating from Dubai.

His associates, Rohit Masih and Varinder Masih, were also allegedly recruited by the ISI and received money through hawala operators, the police said.

“ISI handlers exploited the hawala network to send money to their recruits in Punjab. An investigation is still on to identify the hawala channel which was being run from Dubai at the behest of the ISI handlers sitting in Pakistan,” a police official said.

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Betting syndicates rely on illicit money channels

Ludhiana has also been linked to IPL betting networks, with investigations indicating the alleged use of hawala channels and mule bank accounts to move betting proceeds.

The police arrested two alleged couriers working for an IPL betting syndicate who were accused of routing illicit funds through a network of mule accounts. Investigators found that the accounts had allegedly been obtained from poor and needy people by offering them between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000.

Interestingly, the alleged key players involved in the network were not arrested, according to the police investigation.

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Rs 1,000-crore ‘hawala racket’ busted in 2012

The use of hawala channels in Ludhiana is not new. In 2012, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted a hawala racket involving more than Rs 1,000 crore.

The case came to light during an investigation into a Ludhiana-based exporter who had allegedly used inflated bills to misuse the Union Finance Ministry’s duty drawback scheme and claim incentives worth Rs 60 crore.

Former Enforcement Directorate Deputy Director Niranjan Singh, who had led the ED probe into the money-laundering and NDPS Act cases against Majithia from 2013 to 2017, told The Tribune that a few decades ago, hawala operators typically dealt in amounts running into a few lakh rupees, but the scale had now increased to thousands of crores.

“Prior to 2000, the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) was strict, but after the implementation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the agency could do little more than initiate a trail,” he said.

“FEMA is a civil law, meaning violations result in monetary penalties and seizure of property equivalent in value rather than criminal incarceration. There is no arrest power under FEMA. During my tenure, we used to invoke the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act, 1974 (COFEPOSA), under which an accused could be detained for a minimum period of one year. But now this power is not being used by the agency in every case,” Singh added.

Singh said he believed the government’s failure to keep hawala operations on its priority list had allowed the network to grow, adversely affecting the country’s economy.