Ludhiana Urban areas more prone to dengue

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, July 16

The risk of dengue in the district has increased with the recent rainfall in the region. The Health Department has swung into action and initiated efforts against the spread of vector-borne diseases, especially dengue.

The department has identified hotspots in the district and has begun activities to create awareness regarding the diseases among people at these sites.

Hotspots Hargobind Nagar, New Vishnupuri, Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Janta Nagar, Joshi Nagar, Bal Singh Nagar, Shimlapuri, Millerganj, Durgapuri, Issa Nagri, Kila Mohalla, Haqiqat Nagar, Gopal Nagar, Mandeep Nagar, Jagdish Nagar, Bhora Colony, Gandhi Nagar, Labour Colony, Himmat Singh Nagar, New Sham Nagar, Heera Nagar, Karabara Nagar, Jammu Colony, Tyre Market, Punjab Mata Nagar.

As per the data from previous years, the number of dengue cases being reported in the urban belt is more than that reported in the rural areas.

“More than 80 per cent of the cases are being reported in the urban areas as the city is congested and there is less open space than the rural belt. Even the population in the urban belt is higher than that in the villages. These are the main reasons for larger number of dengue cases in the city,” District Epidemiologist Dr Sheetal Narang said.

Dr Narang further said the department was regularly conducting inspection at different parts of the district. She said several breeding sites have been identified. Although no case has been reported so far, people need to be careful as monsoons have begun, the epidemiologist said.

“City residents should observe Friday as ‘dry day’ and empty their coolers, change water in the flower pots etc,” she said.

Another expert from the department said urbanisation is also associated with dengue transmission through multiple social and environmental factors such as population density, human mobility, water storage practices etc.

“The migratory population too lives more in urban areas and usually do not follow hygienic practices, which leads to spread of vector-borne diseases. A community’s risk to dengue also depends upon the population’s knowledge, attitude and practise towards dengue. Implementation of routine sustainable vector control activities in the community is very important,” the expert said.

