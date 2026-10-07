Ludhiana varsity, Haryana firm ink pact for licensing pea variety

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has signed an agreement with a Haryana-based company for licensing ‘Punjab-90’, a PAU-developed pea variety.

The memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Sahib (SK) Seeds Private Limited, Chaura, Karnal, is a step towards expanding farmers’ access to improved vegetable varieties.

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Congratulating the Department of Vegetable Science, PAU director of research Ajmer Singh Dhatt appreciated the team for facilitating the commercialisation agreement. He said industry partnerships provided an important pathway for taking university-developed technologies and improved varieties from research fields to the farming community.

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On Punjab-90, Department of Vegetable Science principal olericulturist Rajinder Kumar Dhall said it is a mid-season, mono-picking pea variety characterised by vigorous plants bearing 18 to 25 well-filled pods per plant. Its dark-green and long pods are borne in pairs and contain eight to 10 grains each. The variety takes about 85 to 90 days for the first picking. Its shelled peas are sweet, with a shelling outturn of 55 per cent. The variety yields about 62 quintals of green pods per acre under multiple pickings and 45 quintals per acre under single picking.

Technology Marketing and IPR Cell associate director Khushdeep Dharni said vegetable varieties and hybrids developed by the PAU are popular among farmers and other stakeholders. He added that the university was facilitating wider dissemination of its research outcomes and strengthening the transfer of agricultural technologies at the grassroots through commercialisation agreements with industries.