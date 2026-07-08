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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana vet institute gets hi-tech van for safe delivery of vax

Ludhiana vet institute gets hi-tech van for safe delivery of vax

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:17 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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In a major step to strengthen livestock health security and ensure the quality of veterinary vaccines during transit, the state government has introduced an advanced dual-mode refrigerated cold van at the Punjab Veterinary Vaccine Institute (PVVI) here. Punjab Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian officially flagged off the hi-tech vehicle on Tuesday.

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The minister emphasised that the state’s vaccination system was being modernised to shield animals from contagious diseases. The new cold van would maintain an uninterrupted cold chain, ensuring that the vaccines remain 100 per cent effective and high in quality.

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He said the van was specially designed to maintain a consistent temperature between 2°C and 8°C during transportation.

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He said it would ensure the safe and timely delivery of veterinary vaccines and biological products from the PVVI in Ludhiana to various districts across the state.

The initiative will help effectively combat infectious diseases such as foot and mouth disease (FMD), haemorrhagic septicaemia (HS), brucellosis, classical swine fever, PPR and lumpy skin disease.

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“The financial security of our farmers depends directly on the health of their livestock. The hi-tech van is a crucial step forward in modernising the veterinary healthcare infrastructure and keeping our vaccines safe and powerful,” Khuddian said.

Director of the Animal Husbandry Department Paramdeep Singh Walia said the van fulfils a long-standing need for a continuous cold chain. It would allow the department to run its vaccination drives more effectively, leading to healthier livestock, higher milk and dairy production, lower animal mortality rates and increased income for farmers.

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