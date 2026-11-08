Ludhiana vet varsity faculty member, students shine at national conference in Maharashtra

A faculty member and postgraduate students of the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University brought laurels to the institute by securing prestigious prizes at a national convention organised in Maharashtra.

The representatives of the Department of Livestock Products Technology (LPT), College of Veterinary Science, bagged the position at the 8th Convention of the Association of Meat Scientists and Technologists.

The conference was titled ‘Sustainable and Innovative Food and Meat Systems: A One Health Approach to Safety, Nutrition and Resilience for Viksit Bharat’.

Rajesh V Wagh got the prestigious fellowship of the Association of Meat Scientists and Technologists, Chennai, for his contributions to research and advancement in meat science and technology.

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Rushikesh Patil, a postgraduate student guided by Wagh, received the ‘best MVSc thesis award’ for his outstanding research work.

Ravneet Kaur, Rushikesh Patil and Deepika Jamadar received best oral and poster presentation awards, reflecting the quality of research.

Rajesh bagged the best oral presentation award also for his research carried out under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation-funded project co-authored with Hussandeep Singh and Apoorva Shekhar. The project focuses on developing innovative, sustainable, and intelligent packaging solutions for livestock products to improve quality monitoring and ensure food safety.

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Department head Nitin Mehta congratulated the awardees. Vice Chancellor JPS Gill appreciated their achievements and acknowledged their contribution towards enhancing the university’s academic and research reputation at the national level.