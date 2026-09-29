Ludhiana vet varsity launches Sahiwal cow milk

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) has launched Sahiwal cow milk, shifting its focus towards promoting milk differentiated by species rather than just variety.

The packaged milk from the indigenous breed is being sold at the university’s parlour. Sahiwal cow milk is priced at Rs 120 per litre and ghee is available for Rs 2,000 per kg.

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The breed derives its name from Sahiwal district, formerly known as Montgomery district, in Pakistan’s Punjab.

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The university has introduced the milk after the success of Sahiwal cow ghee. Though it was intended for a niche audience, the ghee garnered a growing consumer base that valued its quality and heritage.

Though the products from the Sahiwal cow are priced higher as compared to normal cow and buffalo products, they have their consumers in the market.

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“We were getting many requests from the people for Sahiwal cow milk and the university finally took the plunge. It has been a month since the university started selling Sahiwal cow milk. On an average, we are selling 100 to 150 litres of milk per day,” said Vice Chancellor JPS Gill.

Inderpreet Kaur, head, Department of Dairy Economics and Business Management, College of Dairy and Food Science Technology, said the Sahiwal cow is considered to be one of the best indigenous breeds.

“It is due to their high milk yield, exceptional heat tolerance and strong disease resistance. It is one of the best milch cattle breeds in India. Sahiwal cow ghee is in great demand and people wait to get it from our parlour. There was huge demand for Sahiwal cow milk as well,” she added.

“We have three varieties of milk—toned, standardised and full cream,” she said.

The university is working on developing pro-biotics from the Sahiwal cow.