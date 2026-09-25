Ludhiana: Vet varsity scientist contributes to dialogue at AIIMS

A scientist from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University participated in the second technical working group meeting on bio-safety and bio-security laboratories in India, at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi.

During the four-day event, veterinary university Centre for One Health director Jasbir Singh Bedi also delivered an expert lecture—titled ‘One Health Strategies for Community-Based Prevention, Surveillance and Risk Reduction of Zoonoses’—to a cohort of 25 scientists drawn from across the country.

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Vice Chancellor JPS Gill congratulated the scientist.

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Pankaj Dhaka from the same centre was nominated to the technical working group.