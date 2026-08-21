Ludhiana vet varsity secures Rs 26L grant for 3D museum, innovative education

The Centre for One Health at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University has received a research grant of Rs 26 lakh for a 3D museum and innovative education methods.

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The grant has been awarded by the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), Department of Science and Technology, Union Ministry of Science and Technology.

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The project is aimed at using 3D printing technology to improve awareness and understanding of animal husbandry and veterinary science.

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As part of the project, a 3D museum will be established to provide simple and practical learning experiences for livestock farmers, veterinary students and the public. The project will include the development of 3D-printed models, educational games and teaching tools.

The project team includes Rajnish Sharma as the principal investigator, and Nirmal Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Dhiraj Kumar and Deepali as co-principal investigators.

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JPS Gill, Vice-Chancellor, appreciated the efforts of the team to introduce innovative technology into veterinary education and public outreach. He said it will strengthen the connection between modern technology, education and practical animal care.