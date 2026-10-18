Ludhiana vet varsity students bag 7 prizes at national event

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University students secured seven prizes at the first National Online Clinical Case Symposium of Veterinary Surgery and Radiology.

The prizes across six sessions went to postgraduate students from the Department of Veterinary Surgery and Radiology, College of Veterinary Science.

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Inder Pal Singh, Chaitanya Mohindroo, Arjun S and Amrutha Lakshmi K secured first positions in equine surgery, pet animal soft tissue surgery, avian, exotic and wildlife, and ruminant surgery sessions, respectively. Inder Pal Singh and Avneet Jassal won second positions in surgical oncology and equine surgery, respectively, and Muskaan Thakur clinched the third position in ruminant surgery.

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A total of 13 postgraduate students from the department participated in the symposium, which served as a platform for presenting and discussing clinical cases across diverse fields of veterinary surgery and radiology.

Department head Arun Anand highlighted the role of such events in strengthening clinical reasoning, scientific communication and surgical decision-making among postgraduate students.

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Vice Chancellor JPS Gill motivated the students and faculty members, encouraging greater participation in professional forums to broaden knowledge and keep pace with developments in veterinary science.

College of Veterinary Science dean Swaran Singh Randhawa congratulated the students and emphasised the importance of academic competitions in enhancing confidence and complementing postgraduate training.

The achievement reflects the department’s commitment to clinical excellence, scientific presentation and quality postgraduate education in veterinary surgery and radiology.