Ludhiana: Vet varsity students call on registrar, seek review of Rs 30K internship fee

Representatives of the Veterinary Students’ Union met Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Registrar Opinder Singh on Wednesday and sought a review of the recently introduced Rs 30,000 internship fee.

On October 29, the students had submitted a letter to the Vice Chancellor on the issue. They say the fee was not mentioned in the university prospectus provided to them when they sought admission.

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The university had recently introduced a Rs 30,000 fee for final-year students going for their mandatory internship.

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The students said the fee was a financial burden for their families, and no action had been taken in connection with the matter despite their repeated efforts.

They said their demands had not been heard by the Academic Council, which is intended for the welfare of students.