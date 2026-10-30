Ludhiana: Vet varsity students corner sporting glory at AIIMS event

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University students stamped their supremacy by winning multiple medals in sports and extra-curricular activities during a competition organised by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda.

Christened AROHA-2026, the event saw riveting competitions in various disciplines.

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In table tennis, the students clinched gold medals in women’s singles and mixed doubles, along with the silver medals in the mixed doubles and boy’s doubles categories.

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They also excelled in cultural activities. Aryan Grover and Karanveer Singh bagged first and second positions, respectively, in the poetry competition. Arshwinder Singh secured the second position in instrumental music.

Congratulating the participants and medal winners, Director Students’ Welfare Jaspal Singh Hundal and College of Veterinary Science dean SS Randhawa lauded their dedication, talent and sporting spirit.

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