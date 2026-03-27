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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana vet varsity students irked over ‘delay’ in stipend hike, warn resumption of protests

Ludhiana vet varsity students irked over ‘delay’ in stipend hike, warn resumption of protests

Last year, interns staged a 34-day protest, following which the government announced in October that stipends will be raised

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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Interns continue to receive only Rs 15,000 per month.
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The students at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University alleged the promised hike in internship stipend has not been implemented despite repeated assurances from the state government and university authorities.

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Last year, interns staged a 34-day protest, following which the government announced in October that stipends will be raised. A formal notification approving the hike was issued on January 12, 2026, and forwarded to the university a week later. The revised stipend of Rs 22,000 per month was publicly announced by Animal Husbandry Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian at the Pashu Palan Mela in Rampura Phul, and reaffirmed by Vice-Chancellor Jatinder Paul Singh Gill. The V-C assured implementation from January 2026.

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However, the interns continue to receive only Rs 15,000 per month.

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Veterinary Students’ Union member Avneet Jassal said the hike was agreed upon in an official meeting on October 28, 2025, which was attended by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Principal Secretary (Animal Husbandry) Rahul Bhandari and the V-C.

“Despite clear commitments and official communication, nothing has changed,” said Jassal.

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Dishant Chauhan, an intern, said, “We were promised the revised stipend but are still being paid the old amount.”

Muhammad Danish and Kamal said students have held multiple meetings with university authorities, including the V-C, the registrar and the comptroller, but have received only verbal assurances.

The union condemned the delay, calling it a breach of trust by the state government and university authorities. They demanded immediate implementation of the hike along with release of arrears, warning that failure to act will force students to resume protests.

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