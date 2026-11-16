Ludhiana vet varsity youth fest to kick off tomorrow

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University is set to host its annual Youth Festival, ‘Yuv-Tarang 2026’, in two phases from November 17 to 20 and December 1 to 3.

The cultural extravaganza will provide a platform for students to showcase creativity, cultural heritage, intellectual abilities and diverse talents.

Vice Chancellor JPS Gill said that the experience of participating in the festival would enhance students’ self-confidence, nurture their artistic abilities, strengthen their interpersonal skills and impart valuable life lessons.

The organisers said some new activities have been planned to promote culture, heritage and language. These include long braiding, idiomatic conversation, kavishri, turban tying, mehndi and a ramp walk in traditional Punjabi attire.