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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana veterinary university holds animal judging competition for pupils

Ludhiana veterinary university holds animal judging competition for pupils

19 teams assess cattle to hone selection skills

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:07 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University here recently organised an animal judging competition aimed at training young veterinarians in animal judging and highlighting its significance in animal selection and breed improvement.

The competition drew enthusiastic participation, with 19 teams comprising 57 undergraduate and post-graduate students. Each team evaluated Murrah buffaloes, Nili-Ravi buffaloes and Holstein Friesian (HF) cattle using breed-specific scorecards developed following inputs from a brainstorming session.

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The scorecards incorporated important breed-specific characteristics and judging parameters, enabling participants to systematically assess and score the animals. The practical exercise gave students an opportunity to apply their knowledge of breed characteristics and animal conformation while developing skills in observation, comparative assessment and decision-making.

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Vice-Chancellor JPS Gill lauded the efforts of the organising team, and said the initiative to prepare a team of skilled animal judges could go a long way towards facilitating the selection of high-potential animals and contributing to breed improvement.

Director (Extension Education) RS Grewal said animal judging played an important role in identifying animals possessing desirable traits for breeding and production purposes. He added that such competitions provided students with practical exposure to animal assessment and helped them develop the ability to make informed judgments, contributing to genetic selection and improvement of livestock breeds.

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The winning teams will be honoured during the upcoming Pashu Palan Mela, to be organised by the university on September 18-19.

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