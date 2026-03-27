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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana veterinary university unveils two ready-to-eat nutritious food items

Ludhiana veterinary university unveils two ready-to-eat nutritious food items

The foods items, developed by combining egg, milk and nutrient-rich millet, promise to deliver balanced nutrition

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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G-E-M Balls and Core-3 Energy Delight received positive response during the recent Pashu Palan Mela at vet varsity in Ludhiana.
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Scientists at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University have unveiled two innovative ready-to-eat functional foods, G-E-M Balls and Core-3 Energy Delight, to blend tradition with modern nutritional science.

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The foods items, developed by combining egg, milk and nutrient-rich millet, promise to deliver balanced nutrition.

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The name G-E-M stands for Ghee-Egg-Millet, symbolising the fusion of traditional ingredients with contemporary dietary needs.

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Nitin Mehta, head, Department of Livestock Products Technology, said, “The products are designed as complete food solutions, offering a balanced combination of protein, energy and essential nutrients. They are functional, nutritious and ready-to-eat, perfect for health-conscious individuals across age groups.”

Both the products are rich in protein, energy and minerals, making them suitable for children in growth stages, fitness enthusiasts, professionals and the elderly. G-E-M Balls contain 21-23 per cent protein, 18-20 per cent fat and 2.5-3.25 per cent minerals. The Core-3 Energy Delight offers 20-22 per cent protein, 16-18 per cent fat and 2-3 per cent minerals. Energy values range between 380–425 kcal per 100g, ensuring a dense nutritional profile.

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Mehta emphasised the versatility of the food items and said, “They can be consumed as healthy snacks, meal supplements or even as part of school nutrition programmes. Their travel-friendly nature makes them ideal for those with busy lifestyles.”

The products were showcased at the recently held Pashu Palan Mela, where they received encouraging feedback from visitors. “The public response was positive during tasting sessions. We are now working on standardising their shelf life to make them commercially viable,” Mehta added.

After shelf life standardisation is complete, the products will be available at the veterinary university outlet. According the officials, plans are afoot to transfer the technology for wider adoption. They said the initiative is expected to livestock farmers and those indulged in agriculture as millets form a key component of the formulations.

By integrating millets, known for their resilience and nutritional richness into mainstream food products, the products align with the nation’s push towards millet promotion. “The products are not just about nutrition; they are about supporting farmers and encouraging sustainable food systems,” Mehta said.

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