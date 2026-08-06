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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Video showing Civil Hospital staffer ‘misbehaving’ surfaces

Ludhiana: Video showing Civil Hospital staffer ‘misbehaving’ surfaces

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:07 PM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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A controversy erupted on Wednesday afternoon at the Civil Hospital here after a video purportedly showing a female staff member misbehaving with a patient surfaced on social media.

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According to reports, the incident involved a patient from Samrala Chowk, who had come for rabies vaccination after being bitten by a cat. He approached a female employee to get his slip stamped, but she refused, telling him to get the work done elsewhere. The exchange led to heated words, and the patient accused the staffer of dismissing him rudely.

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Accused employee

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refutes allegations

The accused employee said several patients with dog-bite slips had crowded her desk, even though her department only handles Ayushman card-related work. “I told them to go to the new building for treatment. But they kept pressuring me to accept their slips,” she said.

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Dr Akhil Sareen, Senior Medical Officer, said he was unaware of the matter, but will investigate it.

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