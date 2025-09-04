DT
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana village faces imminent flood threat as water rushes towards bandh

Ludhiana village faces imminent flood threat as water rushes towards bandh

Residents get together to strengthen the embankments
Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:41 AM Sep 04, 2025 IST
Residents of Sasrali village trying to put wooden logs, stones and sand bags along the bandh in a bid to strengthen it.
Panic gripped residents of Sasrali village once again as water starts flowing towards their fields. The bandh is a few meters away. If the water crosses the bandh, the village will be in trouble.

Residents asked the authorities to send JCB machines so that huge stones can be kept to strengthen the bandh and prevent water from entering the village.

The Sarpanch of the village told The Tribune that the entire village was on the job, trying to put material — wooden logs, stones and sand bags — along the bandh and tying iron nets in which more heavy material can be kept to prevent the floods in the village.  “But it is becoming out of control, within half an hour, the water can enter the village breaching the bandh. We are requesting the authorities to send JCB machines so that heavy stones can be put all along the bandh as the current situation is really grim,” said former Sarpanch Karam Singh.

Meanwhile, the administration has started sending more teams and work force in the area to prevent floods in villages.

