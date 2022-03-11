Result analysis

Ludhiana votes for change, vents ire against traditional parties

Ludhiana votes for change, vents ire against traditional parties

Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, AAP candidate from Jagraon, being greeted by supporters after her win in Ludhiana.

Ludhiana, March 10

The AAP’s unexpected and unprecedented landslide victory and the decimation of the Congress, BJP, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) and the newly floated Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections in Ludhiana district has a clear message from the voters.

Holiday for staff involved in counting today

All those officers and employees who were involved in the counting of votes in the district on Thursday will be on rest on Friday. A formal order has been issued to this effect by Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma.

They voted for the change, notwithstanding the host of benefits and reliefs doled out by the outgoing Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress regime and the AAP failing to even keep along its two of the three MLAs that had won in 2017 till the 2022 polls.

And this sentiment is doubly underlined by the margin of victory logged by the AAP candidates, the highest being 57,288, probably the maximum in Ludhiana’s history.

It underscores the point that the Ludhianvis vented their ire against the traditional parties with the SAD remaining an exception to retain only one seat, while the Congress, BJP, LIP and SSM drawing a blank. Besides, the Delhi model of governance, which the AAP promised to replicate in Punjab, also remained on the voters’ mind while pressing the ‘broom’ to ‘sweep’ the district.

It will not be inapt to say Ludhianvis have voted for Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal, more than the AAP. However, some observers seek to dilute this point by stating that Ludhiana voted almost 7 per cent less in 2022 than 2017 and the percentage of voting remained higher in the rural areas as compared to the urban pockets.

The Congress feels that it was a clever ploy by the AAP to have guaranteed what it claims as “unviable and impossible” benefits and reliefs to the people as part of its pre-poll promises to woo the people.

While the Congress ranks, who had made much of the 111-day performance of the Channi government, are demoralised, the AAP workers and leaders are in high spirits and feel strongly that the outcome in the Assembly polls will find its echo in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections also and will pave the way for freeing Punjab from the clutches of the Congress and the SAD, which ruled the border state in turns so far.

The mandate is not only shocking for the decimated Congress and other traditional parties but also beyond what the AAP had expected. “We were expecting a majority, but not the never-seen-before magical figure of winning a whopping 92 of the total 117 seats,” confided a senior AAP leader.

In the history of Ludhiana, it is the biggest victory for any party while the earlier maximum seats won by single outfit remained 10. And for the Congress, it is the worst-ever show after failing to even open its account in the district. This time, all other traditional parties, except the SAD, also drew blanks.

In the past, the Congress and SAD, previously with its old ally the BJP, had been winning all the seats in Ludhiana. It was in 2017 that the first-timer AAP had sprung a surprise by winning three seats in the district. For the SAD also, it was not a good show as it came down from two (one won in 2017 and another in 2019 bypoll) to one seat this time.

It was a landslide victory for the AAP, which won a record 13 of the total 14 seats, while the Congress and all other traditional parties were decimated with no seat to their kitty.

If this was not enough, 10 stalwarts from various parties, from the Industries Minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli to the SSM supremo and its CM face Balbir Singh Rajewal, even losing their security deposits by failing to garner 16.67 per cent of the total votes polled in their respective constituencies.

With the AAP already winning 13 seats, Ludhiana will contribute over 14 per cent of the total 92 seats won by Kejriwal’s outfit and will be in the reckoning to get its due share in the new Cabinet.

Except its Deputy Leader of Opposition Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, all other 12 winners of the AAP are, however, first-timers and most of them party-hoppers, most of them deserting the Congress to shift loyalists ahead of the polls.

Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

Second innings for UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami loses in bastion Khatima

Assembly poll result foretells '24 winner: PM Modi

And, it’s Aap all the way...

Broom magic plays out in Mohali dist too

AAP tsunami sweeps district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

Capt Amarinder loses citadel Patiala; AAP wins in all 8 segments

