Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 34: Ishar Nagar areas in state of complete neglect

Potholed streets, dumping of garbage in plots, absence of traffic lights irk people

A damaged stretch in Block D of Ishar Nagar. PHOTO: INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 6

Several parts of Ishar Nagar, particularly along Gill Road and the Southern Bypass, within Ward No. 34 (as per the 2018 ward delimitation) have remained in a state of neglect for an extended period.

Residents of the affected areas raised concern over damaged streets, unchecked dumping of garbage in vacant plots, rainwater accumulation, absence of traffic signals at the Ishar Nagar intersection on the Southern Bypass Road, non-functional streetlights and contaminated water supply. However, the authorities concerned have failed to address these issues.

What residents say

A few days ago, drinking water was full of worms and had foul smell. People dump garbage in vacant plots and along streets. No sweeper comes to clean streets. Several streetlights are lying defunct. These issues should be addressed on a priority. — Charanjit Kaur, Block D, Ishar Nagar

A vacant site is turning into a huge garbage dump near our house. Damaged streets have not been repaired since long. The MC also failed to ensure regular cleaning of streets and garbage lifting service was not good. Whenever it rains, there is a problem of waterlogging. — Jaspal Singh, Block C, Ishar Nagar

In the heart of Ishar Nagar, main Sua Road and several internal roads have deteriorated significantly, with numerous potholes.

Naresh, a resident of Ishar Nagar, said due to the lack of proper solid waste management, vacant sites were being transformed into dumping grounds. He alleged that sweepers and waste collectors do not perform their duties consistently. He also highlighted the poor condition of various roads and internal streets.

Naresh emphasised the perilous situation at the Ishar Nagar intersection on the Southern Bypass Road along Sidhwan Canal, where several accidents have taken place, resulting in some fatalities.

“Neither streetlights nor traffic signals have been installed at this critical intersection on the Southern Bypass Road. We demand that the authorities concerned pay heed of our demands and initiate prompt resolutions,” he said.

Kuldeep Singh, another resident, said their area had been consistently neglected over the years. In addition to deteriorated roads, residents face the problem of water contamination. He highlighted that several parts of the ward were divided by highways, which is a result of improper past delimitation processes. Even as per the recent draft delimitation, their area was slated to be merged with sections located on the other side of Sidhwan Canal, he said.

Meanwhile, a public toilet near Merado Colony had been in poor condition since long. Despite substantial expenditure on its construction, the public toilet remains in a state of neglect. While the MC authorities had earlier claimed that the toilet was closed for repairs and would be reopened to the public soon, no action had been taken in this regard, he said.

Residents in different areas of the ward alleged that the MC does not conduct timely fogging to check breeding of mosquitoes.

In Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar, residents complained of potholed streets, while residents of Guru Nanak Colony raised concern over some blocked road gullies.

A senior citizen at Guru Nanak Colony also recounted several fatal accidents that have occurred on the Southern Bypass Road, which falls under the PWD. Commuters are forced to use wrong side of the road due to incomplete construction of a service lane along the Sidhwan Canal near Guru Nanak Colony, putting their lives at risk. This service lane, initially part of the Southern Bypass project launched in 2009, remains incomplete, causing significant inconvenience to the public. Area residents want commuters’ safety to be ensured on the Southern Bypass Road.

Former councillor Rakhwinder Singh Gabria of the Shiromani Akali Dal said there had been notable progress in the ward, including installation of new tubewells and construction or resurfacing of streets and roads in the ward areas.

