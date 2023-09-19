Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 41: Waterlogging, clogged sewers irk residents

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 18

Residents of certain sections of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, Partap Nagar, SAS Nagar and Janta Nagar in Ward 41 (as per the 2018 ward delimitation map) are facing hardships due to clogged sewers, waterlogging and erratic supply of water or supply of contaminated water.

A sewer manhole above the road at Guru Arjan Dev Nagar.

What residents say Overflowing sewers are a recurring problem in different streets of Partap Nagar, contaminating the water being supplied to households in localities. We demand a permanent solution to these problems. — Sukhwinder Singh, Partap Nagar The problem of waterlogging on Military Camp Road in our area has not been resolved, despite repeated demands. Also, we continue to face problems such as overflowing sewers and the supply of contaminated water. — Simranjit Singh, Guru Arjan Dev Nagar

Residents complain that the problem of clogged sewers persists even in the absence of rainfall, with sewage overflowing on several streets. Also, potholed streets and sewer manholes above or below the road surface are causing inconvenience to commuters.

A group of women, including Paramjeet Kaur and Sunita from Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, expressed concerns regarding the erratic supply of water in the area. “We often don’t receive the supply of water on Sundays while sometimes the water supplied by the Municipal Corporation is contaminated. The low pressure of water is another problem,” said a resident.

A sewer line overflows at Partap Nagar in Ward 41 of Ludhiana. Inderjeet Verma

Guru Arjan Dev Nagar residents further raised concerns about the problem of waterlogging after rain on Military Camp Road, due to the lack of a proper drainage system.

They said that rainwater usually remains accumulated on the road for up to a week after precipitation, making it difficult for commuters, especially pedestrians to pass through the flooded stretch. They further highlighted the problem of clogged sewers and the need to install and repair streetlights.

The problem of sewage overflowing on to the streets has also been reported in Partap Nagar. When this reporter visited the area, MC employees were working to clear the sewer lines.

Rajesh Kumar from the street No. 2 in Partap Nagar said that the sewer line in their street often overflows. “Even when the sewers are cleaned, the problem recurs shortly afterward. We urge the Municipal Corporation to find a permanent solution to this problem,” he added.

Residents of street No. 3 of Partap Nagar also faced a similar problem after a sewer line overflowed about a week ago, even though it was cleaned recently. Besides, some streets that were reconstructed recently are already showing signs of deterioration, raising concerns about the quality of material and repair work.

Earlier, residents had complained about the poor condition of the Sangeet Cinema Road. The stretch from Partap Chowk to Bhagwan Chowk developed cracks shortly after construction. The incomplete construction work on one side of this road continues to cause inconvenience to commuters.

Residents of SAS Nagar reported that sewage sometimes overflow through road gullies, even when there is no rainfall in the area.

A resident of Janta Nagar, Harmeet Singh Bhatia, complained that often contaminated water is supplied in the area during the rainy season. He added that problems like broken streets and clogged sewers have not been addressed for a long time.

Another resident of the same colony, Sonu Matharu, also complained about the supply of contaminated water whenever sewers get clogged in the street.

Residents of different areas urged the MC to take measures to prevent the dumping of garbage on vacant plots and lamented the absence of parks in their localities.

Charanjit Kaur of the Lok Insaaf Party, who won the MC election from Ward 41 in 2018, passed away in March 2021.