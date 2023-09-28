 Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 47: Public parks paint a picture of neglect : The Tribune India

Waterlogging common during rains | Need for parking facility at passport office

Waste dumped along a park at Gian Singh Rarewala Market in Ward 47 of Ludhiana. INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 27

The persistent problem of waterlogging during rains outside Preet Palace, in Gian Singh Rarewala Market and Jammu Colony and on a link road has become a cause for concern for residents of Ward 47 (according to the 2018 ward delimitation map) in Ludhiana.

What residents say

Problems such as waterlogging, haphazard parking and traffic congestion should be resolved at the earliest. The authorities should provide adequate parking facilities at the passport office. The MC must ensure proper maintenance of parks and streets in the market area. — Sanjeev Bittu, trader, Gian Singh Rarewala Market

There are instances when we receive foul-smelling water and it seems that sewage is contaminating the potable water being supplied to households. Besides the persistent problem of waterlogging, no sanitation worker has been assigned to our street, nor is fogging carried out promptly to prevent dengue. All these issues must be addressed at the earliest. — Surinder Singh, resident, Jammu Colony

A group of businessmen from Gian Singh Rarewala Market complained about various unresolved issues such as severe waterlogging during rainy days, haphazard parking of vehicles in the market’s parking lot and the poor condition of parks and streets.

They said that the accumulated rainwater sometimes inundates the market and their shops. They said that they have to use iron sheets to prevent water from entering their shops during rainfall.

“The Municipal Corporation (MC) and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) must take necessary measures and install stormwater drainage to address this issue,” said a trader from the market.

Amarjit Singh Tikka, another local trader, pointed out that Ludhiana’s passport office, which is situated adjacent to the market, lacks adequate parking facilities. Consequently, many people visiting the office park their vehicles in the market’s parking lots and streets, causing inconvenience to local traders.

Another trader, Kamaljit Singh, raised concerns about congestion on the road as buses stop near the market.

Parks and streets in the market are also in a state of utter neglect. Besides unchecked growth of wild grass, garbage can be seen dumped both inside and outside these parks.

Residents from several parts of Jammu Colony, Kamla Nagar, Vishwakarma Town, Abdullapur Basti and nearby localities also complained about waterlogging during rainy days. The residents of Jammu Colony said that they had been facing the problem of waterlogging for decades, but the MC had failed to find a permanent solution for it.

Manjit Singh from Jammu Colony requested the MC to deploy a sweeper in their area and undertake fogging regularly. He also pointed out that water supplied to households in the area was occasionally contaminated during rainy days.

Several streets in the ward are dotted with potholes while a road in Kamla Nagar near Jammu Colony is severely damaged.

In Abdullapur Basti, Rajesh Jain said requisite measures should be taken to address the problem of waterlogging in certain parts of the area. He said frequent power outages during bad weather and lack of fogging to prevent dengue were other concerns in the area.

The lack of cleanliness and dumping of garbage along the railway track is also a recurring problem in the ward.

Former Congress Councillor Priya could not be contacted for comments.

