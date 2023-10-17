Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 63: Tangle of wires, traffic & parking woes plague Field Ganj, other areas

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 16

Rainwater accumulation is a common problem in areas of Ward 63. Inhabitants and traders from parts of Prem Nagar and Field Ganj have expressed their concerns about facing prolonged rainwater accumulation due to the lack of necessary actions taken.

It’s worth noting that the Field Ganj area has been divided into two wards. Ramji Das, residing in Kutcha Number 10 of Field Ganj within Ward 63, shared his concern about water accumulation during rainy days. He also shared past instances of clogged sewers and tainted water supply.

He stated, “Despite numerous appeals, the problem of water accumulation during heavy rainfall remains unresolved. In many cases, rainwater even entered houses and shops in the area. We are calling for immediate steps to address the issue of rainwater accumulation in our locality.”

Traders along the main Prem Nagar road also voiced their concerns about rainwater accumulation during rainy periods. Meanwhile, some residents also highlighted the prevalent traffic congestion on several roads and internal streets within the ward, coupled with inadequate parking facilities.

The entangled and loosely hung cable network in the narrow streets of Prem Nagar presents another significant problem. Residents have urged the Municipal Corporation and the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to take the necessary measures. A resident, Vikas Kumar from Prem Nagar, pointed out that these dangling wires often come into contact with pedestrians and commuters, posing a serious safety hazard. He emphasised the need to address this cable mess to prevent potential mishaps.

Former Congress councillor Luxmi Devi could not be reached for comment.