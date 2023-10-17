Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 64: Residents say authorities should implement traffic management system

Ludhiana, October 16

Insufficient parking arrangements and traffic congestion pose significant challenges in Chaura Bazaar, Books Market, Karimpura Bazaar, Field Ganj, and other areas of Ward 64(old). Encroachments by several shopkeepers go unchecked, and many commercial establishments also lack proper parking facilities.

The main roads in Field Ganj often experience traffic chaos, making it difficult for the ambulances plying to major hospitals, including the Civil Hospital. Similar issues, such as traffic congestion and a shortage of parking spaces, are prevalent on Shahpur Road, from Subhani Building Chowk to Railway Station Road, Government Multipurpose School Road, and markets located on narrow streets.

A visitor to Pindi Street, Gaganpreet Singh, said a parking lot of Zila Parishad is available at Books Market but there is no oversight to prevent visitors from being overcharged. Motorcyclists are frequently compelled to park on the streets or roads in the congested markets. Such issues need to be addressed seriously, he added.

Jaspal Singh Bunty from the Books Market Association said he urged the relevant authorities to implement necessary measures to improve the traffic management system. Additionally, waterlogging during rainy days is a major concern in Chaura Bazar, Field Ganj, and some other areas. Taranjot Singh from Field Ganj emphasised that the municipal corporation must take the necessary steps to resolve the issue of waterlogging in these areas.

Besides, tangled web of cables are also a matter of concern in narrow streets of various markets.

Former councillor Rakesh Parashar said many development works were completed in the ward during his tenure, including the reconstruction of Jagraon Bridge, the installation of a storm-water drainage system near Clock Tower, and the resurfacing of various roads and internal streets.