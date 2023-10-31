Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 91: Damaged roads, stray cattle menace bane of residents in many areas

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 30

Pothole-riddled roads, stray cattle and traffic congestion are some of the pressing concerns that residents in certain areas of Ward 91 (old) grapple with on a daily basis. Additionally, there is the significant problem of traffic congestion on the Civil City Road owing to lack of parking arrangements in the area.

Keemti Rawal, a resident of Civil City, said there is a lack of check over construction of unauthorised colonies, emphasising the need for a prompt response to the problem by the authorities concerned. Furthermore, he has raised concerns about the rising incidents of dog-bite, urging the civic body to address the problem of stray animals wandering in the area, at the earliest.

Another resident of Civil City expressed the need to repair roads, instead of the patchwork that has recently been carried out to fill up the potholes on the roads, in the area. He also demanded the shifting of stray cattle from roads to designated shelters as it would help avert many accidents. He also urged the municipal corporation to take necessary measures to resolve traffic-related problems in the area.

Bhupinder Singh of Preetam Nagar highlighted instances of clogged sewers and called for a permanent solution to the problem. In Chander Nagar, Sahil shared his experience of waterlogging during the previous rainy season near his house, indicating that road gullies are not regularly cleaned. He emphasised the need to improve the drainage system in the area.

It is worth noting that several vacant plots in certain areas of the ward are being used as dumping grounds. Residents are urging the civic body to address this issue and take strict action against any violators.

Gurpinder Kaur emerged victorious in the 2018 electios for Ward 91. A number of development works such as road resurfacing in different areas were carried out in the past five years.