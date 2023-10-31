 Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 91: Damaged roads, stray cattle menace bane of residents in many areas : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 91: Damaged roads, stray cattle menace bane of residents in many areas

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 91: Damaged roads, stray cattle menace bane of residents in many areas

Rising dog-bite cases haunt people, vacant plots turn dump yards

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 91: Damaged roads, stray cattle menace bane of residents in many areas

Stray cattle sitting along Civil City Road in Ward 91 of Ludhiana. PHOTO: INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 30

Pothole-riddled roads, stray cattle and traffic congestion are some of the pressing concerns that residents in certain areas of Ward 91 (old) grapple with on a daily basis. Additionally, there is the significant problem of traffic congestion on the Civil City Road owing to lack of parking arrangements in the area.

Keemti Rawal, a resident of Civil City, said there is a lack of check over construction of unauthorised colonies, emphasising the need for a prompt response to the problem by the authorities concerned. Furthermore, he has raised concerns about the rising incidents of dog-bite, urging the civic body to address the problem of stray animals wandering in the area, at the earliest.

Another resident of Civil City expressed the need to repair roads, instead of the patchwork that has recently been carried out to fill up the potholes on the roads, in the area. He also demanded the shifting of stray cattle from roads to designated shelters as it would help avert many accidents. He also urged the municipal corporation to take necessary measures to resolve traffic-related problems in the area.

Bhupinder Singh of Preetam Nagar highlighted instances of clogged sewers and called for a permanent solution to the problem. In Chander Nagar, Sahil shared his experience of waterlogging during the previous rainy season near his house, indicating that road gullies are not regularly cleaned. He emphasised the need to improve the drainage system in the area.

It is worth noting that several vacant plots in certain areas of the ward are being used as dumping grounds. Residents are urging the civic body to address this issue and take strict action against any violators.

Gurpinder Kaur emerged victorious in the 2018 electios for Ward 91. A number of development works such as road resurfacing in different areas were carried out in the past five years.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Gurpreet Singh laughed at Swiss woman as she tried to free herself; chilling details of Nina Berger's murder in Delhi emerge

2
India

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam cases

3
Sports

English fans make fun of Virat Kohli getting out for zero; Indian fans have the last laugh

4
India

Anju, who went to Pakistan to marry Facebook friend, will return to India to meet her children

5
Trending

Bengaluru woman sexually harassed at crowded Lulu Mall, police begin probe after video goes viral

6
Amritsar

Golden Temple bedecked with flowers to mark Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ram Das

7
India

Why a film with elements like 'nationalism', 'patriotism', 'religion' failed to impress audience

8
Punjab

Punjab bans tractor stunts after 29-year-old dies in Gurdaspur

9
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

10
Business

Scrapped Nano plant: Tata Motors to get over Rs 766-crore compensation for losses incurred at Singur site

Don't Miss

View All
‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

Top News

ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on Nov 2

ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on Nov 2

SC junks ex-Dy CM Sisodia’s bail pleas | Says transfer of Rs...

Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans: EAM

Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans: EAM

Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar

Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge SC Bench to begin hearing today

Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge SC Bench to begin hearing today

Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG

Terrorists gun down UP labourer on way to buy veggies in Pulwama

Terrorists gun down UP labourer on way to buy veggies in Pulwama

Infiltration attempt foiled in Kupwara district, terrorist k...

Clashes erupt with Hamas as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza Strip

Clashes erupt with Hamas as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza Strip

Sonia: Congress opposed to India’s abstention on UN resoluti...


Cities

View All

15 buses plying sans permit impounded

15 buses plying sans permit impounded

Chandigarh’s sewage treatment capacity exceeds generation: Admn to NGT

Chandigarh’s sewage treatment capacity exceeds generation: Admn to NGT

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation nod to charging ports at parking lots

Appeal to Purohit: Ban upsets dealers, buyers; UT likely to review EV policy

Administration unveils revamped plaza

‘Ample’ supply, yet onion prices shoot up

Youth participation in ‘Meri Maati’ shows deep connect with soil: Anurag Thakur

Youth participation in ‘Meri Maati’ shows deep connect with soil: Anurag Thakur

Ghaziabad snatching case: Accused killed in encounter

We respect SC, but disagree with its decision: Atishi

Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’ for third day in row

Rs 8.3-crore cocaine seized, Ghanaian woman arrested

Rs 756-crore elevated highway in Ludhiana misses another deadline

Rs 756-crore elevated highway in Ludhiana misses another deadline

53 fresh stubble burning cases reported, air remains ‘poor’

Preventing pollution in Buddha Dariya: Adopt zero liquid discharge system, govt urged

Violations: Ludhiana MC seals four showrooms

Two arrested with 2 stolen scooters, four motorcycles