Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 92: High-tension wires, contaminated water supply cause of concern

Despite the repeated pleas made by several residents of New Chander Nagar, the relocation of the high-tension wires from the vicinity of the buildings has not yet been carried out. The residents said they have been voicing their concerns regarding these wires for a long period, but their appeals have gone unanswered. According to these residents, few people have tragically lost their lives due to electrocution resulting from contact with these wires in the past.

Sunil, a resident, emphasised the urgent necessity of relocating these high-tension wires away from the buildings to prevent potential accidents. He also pointed out that certain cables are at such a low height from the road that heavy vehicles are discouraged from using the road.

The residents of New Chander Nagar have raised complaints about sporadic instances of contaminated water supply. A resident, Harjas Singh stressed the importance of ensuring a safe drinking water supply. “Additionally, the issue of a stray dog menace in the area has been a significant concern, and the municipal corporation is urged to address this matter seriously”, he said.

Several streets in New Chander Nagar, which were resurfaced around a year ago, have begun deteriorating. The residents are urging the MC to guarantee high-quality roads in their locality and take prompt action to repair the damaged streets. Moreover, the dumping of waste in vacant plots is another problem that demands attention.

During the recent rainy season, when the water level in Buddha Nullah rose, the excess water flowed back through sewer and drainage lines, accumulating in a low-lying area within the ward. Residents are requesting preventive measures to avoid such problems in the future.

Former councillor Harvinderpal Singh said during his term various development works were done, including the resurfacing of roads and internal streets in the colonies, resolution of the problem of water scarcity through the installation of 12 new tubewells, and the development of a park, among other accomplishments.