Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 95: Potholed roads, waste disposal major concerns

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 1

In certain localities within Ward 95 (old) located at a short distance from the Jalandhar Bypass, significant issues include the presence of potholed roads and contaminated water supply. Residents have also expressed concerns about water accumulation during rainy days in specific areas and traffic congestion near Khajoor Chowk and a stretch leading to Salem Tabri.

A broken road near the chowk. Photo: Inderjeet Verma

Potholes have developed on several streets in Ashok Nagar, New Ashok Nagar, Navneet Nagar, and areas near Khajoor Chowk. Residents are urging the municipal authorities to promptly address and get these damaged road sections repaired or resurfaced.

Additionally, residents in Ashok Nagar have reported consistent problems with the quality of the MC’s water supply. Vijay, a resident, shared recent instances where they received contaminated water supply and emphasised that safe drinking water should be provided to the people. Another resident highlighted the issue of irregular water supply and demanded a permanent solution.

Some residents of Ashok Nagar have also pointed out the absence of parks or playgrounds, which forces children to play on the streets. In a residential area near Khajoor Chowk, Gurmukh Singh complained of occasional water supply contamination and highlighted recent instances of disrupted water supply.

In various plots within the ward, the issue of garbage dumping persists, as the civic body has not taken measures to curb this problem.

A group of youngsters in New Ashok Nagar expressed concerns about waterlogging during rains and called for improvements in the water drainage and sewerage systems. Also, dangling cables from the electricity poles are another issue in different parts of the ward.

In the 2018 election, Gurcharan Deep of Congress emerged victorious from Ward 95, but despite numerous attempts, he could not be reached for comment.