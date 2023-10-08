Ludhiana weightlifters bag 13 medals

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 7

Young boys from Ludhiana have won 13 medals in different age categories at the district-level weightlifting competition held under ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ and Inter-School Weightlifting Championship, at Khanna.

Piyush, Chetan and Prabhdeep Singh (U-21) and Rajan (U-17) bagged gold, while Yash and Ekamdeep (U-17), Yuvraj Aroa, Sukhwinder Singh, Nikhil, Krishna and Tushar (U-21) won silver medals. Dev Sharma and Sarwan secured bronze medals in the U-14 and 17 categories, respectively.

The winners were felicitated by the office-bearers of the Ludhiana District Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Association at Weightlifting Club, Rakh Bagh on Saturday. Coach Kamaljeet Singh was also honoured on this occasion.

#Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan