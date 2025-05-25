Ludhiana (West) bypoll to be held on June 19

The date for the bypoll of the Ludhiana West Assembly seat of Punjab has been announced.

Advertisement

According to the schedule released by the Election Commission, voting will be held on June 19, while the results will be declared after counting of votes on June 23.

The official notification would be issued on May 26.

Advertisement

As per the schedule, the last date for filing nominations would be June 2. Scrutiny of the papers will take place on June 3. Candidates will have until June 5 to withdraw their nominations.

The bypolls are being held following the demise of sitting AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi.

Advertisement

With the announcement of the election schedule, political activity in Ludhiana West constituency has gained momentum. A noticeable uptick in campaign-related content has been observed on social media platforms. Candidates from major political parties, including AAP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have swung into action, holding ground-level meetings with party workers and supporters to further strengthen their election campaigns.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect in the constituency.

The AAP has named Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora for the bypoll.

The Congress has fielded former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, while the SAD has nominated Parupkar Singh Ghuman for the bypoll.

The BJP is yet to name its candidate.