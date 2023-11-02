Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi raids patwari’s office

Ludhiana, November 1
Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi carried out a surprise checking at a patwari’s office in the Civil Lines area, with the assistance of the police. Gogi made allegations that four private persons, who were present in the office, were engaged in corrupt practices.
Gogi streamed the raid live on Facebook, and in the video, his security men could be seen climbing over the main gate of the patwari office, as persons inside the building refused to open the gate. He said he had received a complaint from a resident against them. The MLA urged the police to apprehend the suspects.
