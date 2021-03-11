Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi kicks off road work

Ludhiana, May 11
Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi today kicked off a road construction work at Focal Point, Phase VIII, here. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 2.25 crore.
Meanwhile, Gogi also conducted a meeting with industrialists. He said development works in the Focal Point area would be expedited.
He said the industry in the state had been neglected by previous governments, which had resulted in many reputed companies moving to other states to set up their factories there.
He said the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state was committed to providing uninterrupted and affordable electricity, infrastructure and other possible facilities to the industry.
Bagga listens to arhtiyas’ grievances
Meanwhile, Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga visited Dana Mandi on the Bahadur-ke Road here, and listened to problems of arhtiyas and assured them of a speedy resolution.
Market Committee chairman Darshan Lal Baweja, secretary Tej Bahadur Singh and district mandi officer Davinder Singh Kainth were among others present.
Bagga said the arhtiyas of the Mandi Board and residents of residential colonies were reaching out to him regarding their various problems. Thus, he paid a special visit to the mandi.
The MLA said in this regard, meetings had been held with various senior officers of the departments concerned so that people’s problems could be resolved on a priority basis.
He said issues such as potholed roads, choked sewerage and poor sanitation in the market would be resolved soon. During the meeting, he issued instructions to the contractor concerned to ensure the cleaning of the mandi area.
