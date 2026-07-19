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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Wife alleges abduction as man takes away son

Ludhiana: Wife alleges abduction as man takes away son

Woman, husband release videos on social media, claim to have custody

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:44 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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The Ludhiana police said the matter is sub-judice. Representational image
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A Sundar Nagar resident alleged her husband and in-laws had kidnapped her four-year-old son after the man picked up the minor from his martial arts class.

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The police have taken cognisance of the matter and said it was already under litigation. A Daresi police official said the case is ongoing in a court and action will be taken after ascertaining who has custody of the minor.

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The incident occurred on the evening of July 16 while the minor was training at The Great Indian Martial Arts School here. It was captured on CCTV cameras and the footage shows two young men entering the class and forcibly picking up the boy, Suvas. He was taken into a Baleno car that reached the spot around 6.35 pm.

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The boy’s mother put out a video on social media, pleading the police, administration, media and the public to find her son. She said a court case ongoing and if her husband wanted to meet the child, he should have followed the legal process.

However, the man shared video on social and said the boy was in his custody. His wife left the house on her own accord and did not take the child with her, he claimed.

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