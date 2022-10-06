Ludhiana witnesses traffic jams after celebrations

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 5

Traffic on various city roads came to a halt after the Dasehra celebrations today. There was a sudden rush of vehicles on the roads after the effigy of Ravana was burnt.

Apart from vehicles, the rush of pedestrians on the road also caused traffic jams. The city police had also deployed police officials to man the traffic but the sudden rush of vehicles and pedestrians on the road made the situation difficult to deal with.

As per information, the traffic jams continued on the roads mainly around the Dasehra grounds at Daresi, Kitchlu Nagar, Rajguru Nagar, Jawala Singh Chowk, Chandigarh Road etc, for half an hour after the celebrations.

Notably, at most of the places, the Dasehra committees had not designated any parking space due to which people had to part their vehicles wherever they found space, leading to more confusion.