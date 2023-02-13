Ludhiana: Woman among 5 held with drugs

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: The police arrested five persons, including a woman, with drugs from different places in the city on Saturday. Jai Kishan and Guddi were nabbed near Old Lakkar Pul jhuggis with 300 of ganja (cannabis), Mohinder Singh, a resident of Nawan Razapur, was held from Khaira Bet village with 20 gm heroin, Manmeet Singh of Bhupinder Colony was arrested near the Jagran T-point with 50-gm heroin and Krishna, a resident of Birdi Colony, fell in the police net near the patwari office on Tajpur Road with 50 gm heroin. Balwant Singh, an undertrial in the Central Jail, was caught carrying 70 gm ‘charas’ (hashish) during a surprise checking. All suspects were booked under the NDPS Act. OC

Car stolen

Ludhiana: A Maruti Alto car (PB 10CD 8406) was reported stolen outside the residence of Inderpal Singh in Meal Singh Street, Ahata Mohammed Tayar, here on the intervening night of February 7 and 8. The owner of the car said he had parked it outside his house on February 7. However, when he came out around 12.45 am, the vehicle was missing. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC on Saturday.