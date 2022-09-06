Ludhiana: Woman booked for theft

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: The police have booked a woman, identified as Sunaina, a resident of Jawahar Nagar Camp, under Section 480 of the IPC for alleged theft of a mobile phone. Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Gurcharn Park, New Model Town, had lodged a complaint with the police about the theft of his phone from his house on the night of September 4. oc

Minor girl goes missing

Ludhiana: A 16-year-old girl, resident of Hari Singh Nagar on Jassian Road, was reported missing since September 2. In a complaint, the father of the girl said his daughter had gone for tuition in the afternoon on September 2 and had not returned since then. He suspected that the girl might have been abducted by somebody and was being held captive against her wishes. The police have registered a case under Section 346 of the IPC. oc

Two arrested with illicit liquor

Ludhiana: The police have arrested two persons, identified as Sanju and Jacky, both residents of near the railway tracks on Civil Hospital Road, on Sunday for indulging in the sale of smuggled liquor. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the house of the suspects, who fled on seeing the police party. The search of the house led to the recovery of 36 bottles of 999 Whisky. The duo has been booked under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act.