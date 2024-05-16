Ludhiana: Woman delivers baby in train

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A woman gave birth to a child in a moving train at Lal Kalan village near Samrala on Wednesday. With the help of female passengers, the baby was delivered safely. When the train stopped at the Samrala railway station, an ambulance was arranged and the mother and child were admitted to the hospital. Ankur, a resident of Ludhiana, said his wife started suffering from labour pain near Samrala railway station. The couple was going from Ludhiana to Lucknow. Dr Prabhjot Singh said the mother and child are safe. TNS

Youth killed at Salem Tabri

Jalandhar: A 25-year-old youth was killed by three assailants at Peerubanda Mohalla in Salem Tabri on Wednesday. The victim has been identifed Sam. Rajan, Sam’s friend, had entered into a scuffle with some locals over an old enmity. Rajan then came to hide in the house of Sam. The accused arrived at Sam’s house at Peerubanda and asked him to bring Rajan out but Sam refused. Irked over the refusal, the assailants attacked Sam and his brother with knife. The duo was rushed to the hospital where Sam succumbed to injuries while his brother was undergoing treatment.

