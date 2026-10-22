DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana woman dies hours after childbirth, family alleges medical negligence

Ludhiana woman dies hours after childbirth, family alleges medical negligence

Family places deceased woman’s body outside private hospital, demands strict action against doctors and nursing staff

article_Author
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:32 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Family members of the deceased staging a protest outside a private hospital in Ludhiana on Thursday. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Tension prevailed outside a private hospital in Ludhiana after family members of a woman who died hours after giving birth staged a protest, alleging serious medical negligence by the hospital staff.

The aggrieved family placed the woman's body outside the hospital and demanded strict action against the doctors and nurses allegedly responsible for her death.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Khushboo. According to her family, she was admitted to a private hospital for delivery and gave birth to a baby girl at around 3 pm on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The family said the delivery was successful.

However, the situation reportedly took a tragic turn later that night when Khushboo's health began to deteriorate. Her husband, Vishal, alleged that around midnight, she complained of severe stomach pain and sought medical assistance from the hospital staff.

Advertisement

Vishal alleged that when assistance was sought, a nurse behaved inappropriately and slapped Khushboo several times instead of attending to her. He claimed that shortly afterwards, her condition worsened, prompting the hospital administration to refer her to the Civil Hospital.

The family alleged that the referral was made only after her health had deteriorated significantly. Upon reaching the Civil Hospital, doctors declared Khushboo dead, leaving the family devastated.

As news of her death spread, angry relatives gathered outside the hospital and staged a protest. They accused the hospital management, doctors and nursing staff of negligence and demanded a fair investigation, along with strict legal action against those found responsible.

Following reports of the protest, police from Division No. 6 reached the spot and initiated an inquiry into the matter. Station House Officer Pramod Raj said the police were investigating the case thoroughly and recording statements from family members.

He said further action would be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation. The police added that the exact cause of death would become clear only after the post-mortem examination report was received and statements from the hospital management and the nurse concerned were recorded.

Meanwhile, the bereaved family has demanded justice for Khushboo and urged the authorities to conduct an impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts