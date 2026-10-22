Ludhiana woman dies hours after childbirth, family alleges medical negligence

Tension prevailed outside a private hospital in Ludhiana after family members of a woman who died hours after giving birth staged a protest, alleging serious medical negligence by the hospital staff.

The aggrieved family placed the woman's body outside the hospital and demanded strict action against the doctors and nurses allegedly responsible for her death.

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The deceased has been identified as Khushboo. According to her family, she was admitted to a private hospital for delivery and gave birth to a baby girl at around 3 pm on Wednesday.

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The family said the delivery was successful.

However, the situation reportedly took a tragic turn later that night when Khushboo's health began to deteriorate. Her husband, Vishal, alleged that around midnight, she complained of severe stomach pain and sought medical assistance from the hospital staff.

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Vishal alleged that when assistance was sought, a nurse behaved inappropriately and slapped Khushboo several times instead of attending to her. He claimed that shortly afterwards, her condition worsened, prompting the hospital administration to refer her to the Civil Hospital.

The family alleged that the referral was made only after her health had deteriorated significantly. Upon reaching the Civil Hospital, doctors declared Khushboo dead, leaving the family devastated.

As news of her death spread, angry relatives gathered outside the hospital and staged a protest. They accused the hospital management, doctors and nursing staff of negligence and demanded a fair investigation, along with strict legal action against those found responsible.

Following reports of the protest, police from Division No. 6 reached the spot and initiated an inquiry into the matter. Station House Officer Pramod Raj said the police were investigating the case thoroughly and recording statements from family members.

He said further action would be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation. The police added that the exact cause of death would become clear only after the post-mortem examination report was received and statements from the hospital management and the nurse concerned were recorded.

Meanwhile, the bereaved family has demanded justice for Khushboo and urged the authorities to conduct an impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.