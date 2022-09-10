Ludhiana woman duped of Rs 4.53 lakh

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 9

The Sarabha Nagar police yesterday registered a case against an Uttar Pradesh-based couple for duping a city resident of Rs 4.53 lakh on the pretext of arranging jobs for her brothers. The suspects have been identified as Lokesh Kumar and his wife Pragati, both residents of Pilibhit, UP.

Complainant Shama Kumari of Badewal road told the police that her brothers Neeraj and Vishal were unemployed. She came to know about couple, who could easily arrange jobs with handsome salary for her brothers.

After she contacted the couple, they assured her that jobs could be arranged for her brothers. The suspects took some advance money from Shama. With the passage of time, the couple took Rs 4.53 lakh from complainant.

“Now, whenever we ask couple about jobs they give silly excuses. Recently, we came to know that the couple are fraudsters and cannot arrange any job. We then asked them to return our money, but they refused. Finally, a police complaint was lodged against the suspects,” the complainant stated.

Investigating officer ASI Sukhjit Singh said a case of fraud was registered against the suspect couple and further probe was on in the case.