Ludhiana: Woman ends life, husband booked

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: The police have booked Mohit Gupta, a resident of Bhai Randhir Sigh Nagar, under Sections 306, IPC on Sunday, after his wife Parul (43) committed suicide in the Doraha canal on March 26. In a complaint, Abhishek Gupta of Deva Residency, Dhakoli, Mohali, brother of the deceased, alleged that the marriage of Parul with Mohit took place in 2000. Since then, Mohit was allegedly maltreating his wife and being fed up from the strained relationship, his sister had ended her life. OC



Youth booked for abducting girl

Ludhiana: A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing from her residence in Amrik Nagar since March 26. Her mother lodged a complaint with the police saying the girl had left home in the morning without informing anybody. She said on making enquiries, she had been told that a youth, Sahil, of Bawa Colony, might have abducted her on the pretext of marriage. A case has been registered.OC

Woman alleges rape, loot

Ludhiana: A 43-year-old woman of Sherpur Khurd has alleged that she was raped by an unknown person. The youth also took Rs 11,000 from her purse and threatened to kill her. The victim said in her complaint to the police that she had gone to Kot Gangu Rai village to meet her aunt on March 26. “After alighting from a bus at the Katani Kalan bus station, I asked a youth about the way to the village. He said he was also going to the same village and took me on his motorcycle. Afterwards, he took me to a deserted place where I was raped and looted,” she said. A case has been registered in this regard on Sunday.