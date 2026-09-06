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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana woman ends life; husband, in-laws booked

Ludhiana woman ends life; husband, in-laws booked

Ludhiana woman's brother files police complaint

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:46 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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The deceased was identified as Mandeep Kaur. Representational image
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A woman ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at Guru Arjan Dev Nagar here. She took the extreme after being allegedly fed up with harassment by her in-laws.

Acting on a complaint of the woman’s brother, the Division Number 7 police registered a case on Friday against the deceased’s husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law.

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The police recovered a suicide note from the spot. It mentioned the names of the accused.

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The deceased was identified as Mandeep Kaur. Sandeep Kumar, the deceased’s brother, a resident of Tajpur Road, said in his complaint to the police that his sister married Arvinder Kumar on December 6, 2014.

According to the complainant, Arvinder Kumar, his father Krishna Lal and mother Kamlesh Rani—residents of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar near Samrala Chowk—began assaulting and mentally harassing the woman shortly after the marriage.

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The woman had earlier filed a case against her husband, which was pending in a court.

The complainant said that on April 3, 2026, Mandeep Kaur went to the court for a hearing related to the dispute, where the accused threatened her.

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