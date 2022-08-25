Ludhiana: Woman found dead in pond

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A woman was found dead in a pond near the Machhiwara road, Kohara, here on Tuesday. Her body was found in a sack. The deceased is yet to be identified. Hardeep Singh, a vegetable seller of Kohara, said on Tuesday evening when he stopped his vehicle near the pond to answer the nature’s call, he saw a sack floating in the water. He filed a complaint and informed the Jamalpur police about the matter. The police reached the spot and took out the sack from the pond. It contained the body of a woman. The police said the woman seems to be aged between 35 to 40 years and it was a case of murder. An alert had already been sounded in all police stations of the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate. A case of murder was registered against unidentified persons and a probe was on to nab them.