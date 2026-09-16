Ludhiana woman found hanging in PG, kin level allegations against biz partners

A woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan under suspicious circumstances in a PG in Aman Park, falling under the jurisdiction of the Sarabha Nagar police station, Ludhiana, early on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Lakhvinder Kaur, who had been running a spa in BRS Nagar for the past five years, and the mother of two children. While the circumstances pointed to suicide, her family has refused to accept the same and levelled serious allegations of harassment and murder against her business partners.

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According to the victim’s brother, Gurpreet Singh, he received a phone call around 5 am informing him that his sister had hanged herself in her room. The family rushed to the PG. When they reached the place, neighbouring tenants had already taken the woman to the nearby Raghunath Hospital. Doctors declared her brought dead.

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In his complaint to the police, Gurpreet stated that Lakhvinder Kaur ran a spa in partnership with two persons. He alleged that both partners had been subjecting her to prolonged mental and physical harassment. On the night of the incident, one of the partners had allegedly assaulted her and the second partner was also present during the incident.

Distressed by the assault, the woman allegedly used her chunni to hang herself from the fan.

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Investigating officer Gurvinder Singh said: “The body was sent to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Impartial action is being taken on the basis of statements of members of the victim’s family and the autopsy report.”

The police were also scrutinising the CCTV footage from cameras installed in the vicinity of the PG and questioning local residents.