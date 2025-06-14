Ludhiana woman held captive in Muscat for 2 months returns home safely

A young woman from Ludhiana district, who had travelled to Muscat, Oman, in search of a better job and brighter future, has safely returned home after a harrowing two-month ordeal. At Nirmal Kutiya in Sultanpur Lodhi, she shared her traumatic experience, describing the conditions she faced as “nothing short of hell”.

Lured by the promise of a Rs 30,000 to 40,000 salary, she left for Oman in April on a two-year clinical work visa due to her family’s financial hardships. However, upon arrival, her passport was confiscated, and she was forced into illegal work against her will, contrary to the promised clinical duties.

The woman recounted being threatened with being sold or killed if she resisted and was subjected to inhumane living conditions, working day and night with minimal food and rest. She wasn’t paid the promised salary, and even the money she brought with her was taken away.

Her situation changed when Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Balbir Singh Seechewal intervened, contacting the Ministry of External Affairs. Thanks to his efforts, she was successfully brought back home.

The victim’s family, who accompanied her, expressed deep distress during her captivity and gratitude towards Seechewal for his help. They demanded strict action against the agent responsible for her trafficking.

Seechewal emphasised the need for strong action against trafficking gangs and thanked the Indian Embassy, Ministry of External Affairs, and others involved in the rescue. He also appealed to the people of Punjab to be cautious and not send their daughters to unknown foreign destinations based on unverified agents’ advice, as it can lead to exploitation.