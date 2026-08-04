Ludhiana woman suffers miscarriage after husband gives her 'poisoned' juice; FIR lodged

After a pregnant woman objected to her husband’s "illicit relationship", the latter allegedly gave her a drink laced with a poisonous substance which led her miscarriage in Ludhiana.

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The accused has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh of Shimlapuri.

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Complainant Harleen Kaur told the police that she got married to Sukhwinder Singh in December 2024. She said when she came to know about her husband’s illicit relationship, she confronted him.

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"When I objected to his illicit relationship and requested him to stay away from the woman, he refused to budge. He even threatened me that he would not continue to live with me. Later, when I told him about my pregnancy, instead of being happy, he became angry and said that he would soon find a solution to tackle my pregnancy," alleged Harleen.

She alleged that on June 6, her husband mixed some poisonous substance in juice and gave it to her, due to which she started bleeding and her pregnancy got terminated.

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Investigating officer ASI Salwinder Singh Shimlapuri police station said that after registering a case, the police launched further investigation and a raid was being conducted to nab the accused.