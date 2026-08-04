DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana woman suffers miscarriage after husband gives her 'poisoned' juice; FIR lodged

Ludhiana woman suffers miscarriage after husband gives her 'poisoned' juice; FIR lodged

Woman alleges she had objected to his husband's illicit relationship

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:47 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only. iStock
Advertisement

After a pregnant woman objected to her husband’s "illicit relationship", the latter allegedly gave her a drink laced with a poisonous substance which led her miscarriage in Ludhiana.

Advertisement

The accused has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh of Shimlapuri.

Advertisement

Complainant Harleen Kaur told the police that she got married to Sukhwinder Singh in December 2024. She said when she came to know about her husband’s illicit relationship, she confronted him.

Advertisement

"When I objected to his illicit relationship and requested him to stay away from the woman, he refused to budge. He even threatened me that he would not continue to live with me. Later, when I told him about my pregnancy, instead of being happy, he became angry and said that he would soon find a solution to tackle my pregnancy," alleged Harleen.

She alleged that on June 6, her husband mixed some poisonous substance in juice and gave it to her, due to which she started bleeding and her pregnancy got terminated.

Advertisement

Investigating officer ASI Salwinder Singh Shimlapuri police station said that after registering a case, the police launched further investigation and a raid was being conducted to nab the accused.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts