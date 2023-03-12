Ludhiana: Woman tests +ve for Covid

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one person tested positive for Covid in the district on Saturday. The person who contracted the virus is a 74-year-old woman from Indra Colony here. Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,650 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district. On Saturday, 290 samples were sent for testing which include 213 RTPCR and 77 antigen samples.