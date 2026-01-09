DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana woman's dangerous Royal Enfield stunts end in challan

Ludhiana woman's dangerous Royal Enfield stunts end in challan

Traffic police Zone in-charge Sub-Inspector Dharampal said the woman has been traced and challan has been issued under Motor Vehicles Act

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:16 PM Jan 09, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo: Himanshu Mahajan
Traffic police in Ludhiana swung into action after a video of a woman performing dangerous stunts on a motorcycle on the elevated bridge on Ferozepur Road went viral on social media. As soon as the video surfaced, the police issued a challan to the woman.

Earlier also the police had issued similar challans by taking note of the social media videos.

In a viral video, a woman is seen riding a Royal Enfield Bullet with one hand. She is also seen wearing her glasses while riding the bike. Two youth riding ahead of her are seen recording the entire feat. The video, along with a song, was uploaded to social media, and in no time it went viral.

The traffic police identified the woman based on the bike number seen in the footage. Investigation revealed that the woman is a resident of Dugri and works at a private bank. The bike she was riding belongs to her colleague.

Traffic police Zone in-charge Sub-Inspector Dharampal said the woman has been traced and a challan has been issued under the Motor Vehicles Act. He added that such negligence poses a serious threat to the lives of not only the rider, but other commuters too.

Police have appealed to the public to refrain from performing stunts on the road, or strict action will be taken.

