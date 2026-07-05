After a man hailing from Ludhiana was convicted of killing his wife in Canada, the victim’s kin here have urged the central and state governments to ensure action against the convict’s family members, who they alleged were in connivance with him.

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The victim, Balwinder Kaur, who hails from Mallah village here, was found dead at Abbotsford in Canada on March 15, 2024, just four days after she left India. The accused, Jagpreet Singh, has been convicted of second degree murder.

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“Jagpreet’s mother and other family members, who prompted him to commit the crime, must be booked,” said victim’s uncle Kamikar Singh.

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The accused had allegedly shown the crime scene on a video call to his mother, Paramjit Kaur, who lives on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana.

Kamikar said his niece had married Jagpreet over 20 years ago. The couple had a daughter, Harnoorpreet Kaur, and a son, Gurnoor.

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The family had sent Harnoorpreet to Canada in 2020 on a study visa. There, she developed health issues and underwent a surgery. Balwinder Kaur then went to Canada to help with post-operative care.

The family alleged Jagpreet Singh and his mother threatened them of dire consequences if Balwinder did not force her daughter to invite them to Canada.

“Though Jagpreet had threatened to kill my niece after reaching Canada, I did not take it seriously. I asked her (Balwinder Kaur) to impress upon Harnoorpreet to invite her father too,” said Kamikar Singh. He expressed satisfaction with the justice system in Canada but lamented the authorities here had not taken any concrete action.