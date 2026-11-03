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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana women, Amritsar men win baseball tourney

Ludhiana women, Amritsar men win baseball tourney

The three-day championship in Ludhiana saw participation from 14 districts in both categories

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:19 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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The gold-medal winning team from Ludhiana.
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Ludhiana women and Amritsar men emerged champions in the 21st Senior Punjab State Baseball Championship in their respective categories as the event concluded at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School ground, Gill village, on Monday.

The three-day championship saw participation from 14 districts in both categories.

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In the women’s final, Ludhiana players overwhelmed Amritsar 12-0. Nishu, Mehakdeep, Harwinder and Ramandeep contributed two runs each, while Navdeep, Shanti and Navjot scored a run apiece.

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In the men’s category, Amritsar clinched the title by defeating Ludhiana 4-0 in the final. Gagan, Rajeev and Krishna contributed a run each to help their team win the championship.

Punjab Baseball Association president Sukhdev Singh Aulakh and general secretary Harbir Singh Gill gave away the prizes.

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