Ludhiana women bundled out for 99 before rain forces players off field

A disciplined bowling display by Mansa saw Ludhiana under-19 women being bundled out for a modest 99 in 39 overs on Monday.

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In reply, Mansa reached 12 without loss in 2.4 overs, with Panmeet Kaur Bindra unbeaten on 12, before rain interrupted play. The match was then abandoned due to persistent rain.

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The two teams were facing off at the GRD Academy ground here in the third league match of Group D in the Inter-District Cricket Tournament.

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After opting to bat, Ludhiana struggled to build partnerships. Manya Verma top-scored with 22 off 42 balls and Divya Rajput contributed 20. Seerat Chaudhary chipped in with a handy 17.

Mansa’s bowlers shared the spoils. Panmeet Kaur Bindra was the pick of bowlers with three for 21 in eight overs. Chuneha Sharma and Nimrit Kaur claimed two wickets each, and Arpan Kaur and Sukhmandeep Kaur bagged a wicket apiece.

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Ludhiana will now travel to Barnala for their fourth and final league match on July 29, where they will look to finish the league stage on a positive note.