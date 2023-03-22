Ludhiana women cagers register easy win

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 21

Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) in the men’s section and Ludhiana district in the women’s category, recorded victories on the opening day of the 73rd Senior Punjab Basketball Championship which started at Gureh village near here on Tuesday. The championship is dedicated to the memory of Arjuna awardee, basketball star player, Gurdial Singh Malhi, who hailed from Gureh village.

In the men’s section, LBA faced a stiff challenge from Bathinda before overcoming 86-77 and in the women’s group, Ludhiana district registered an easy 43-18 win over Patiala.

In other matches, in the men’s section, Sangrur defeated Faridkot 92-72 and Hoshiarpur overpowered Patiala 67-55, while in women’s section, Amritsar faced a little resistance from Kapurthala whom they drubbed 59-19.

Earlier, hockey Olympian and SP, Ludhiana Rural, Gurbaz Singh inaugurated the championship in which teams from different districts and academies are taking part.

Yurinder Singh Hayer, senior vice-president, Punjab Basketball Association, welcomed the chief guest. Gurjeet Singh Romana, former sarpanch Sohan Singh, Avtar Singh Bhola, Veerpal Singh, Malwinder Singh, Narinder Pal Singh, Aman Khaira and Balwinder Singh along with other prominent persons of nearby places were among others present there.