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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana women enter U-19 cricket knockouts after 254-run rout of Barnala

Ludhiana women enter U-19 cricket knockouts after 254-run rout of Barnala

For Ludhiana, Chinmey Jain scores unbeaten century, Ananya stars with seven-wicket haul

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:13 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Chasing an imposing 292 put up by Ludhiana, Barnala were bundled out for just 38 runs in 25.4 overs. Representational image
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Ludhiana U-19 women defeated Barnala on Wednesday by a massive margin of 254 runs to seal their place in the knockout stage of the Inter-District U-19 One Day Limited Overs Cricket Tournament.

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Ludhiana’s victory was powered by a fine batting displays by Chinmey Jain (108 not out) and Varsha Rani (82 not out), and a sensational seven-wicket haul by Ananya.

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The two teams faced off in the fourth and last league match of Group D at Trident ground in Barnala.

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Chasing an imposing 292 put up by Ludhiana, Barnala crumbled under disciplined bowling and were bundled out for just 38 runs in 25.4 overs.

Only two Barnala batters reach double figures

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Hershiya Thapar (11) and Mokshika Godara (10) were the only two Barnala batters to reach double figures.

Ananya starred with the ball and returned figures of seven for 10 in 7.4 overs, dismantling the Barnala batting line-up with a spell of exceptional accuracy. Varsh Rani chipped in with one for three and Nandni Rai claimed a wicket for a solitary run.

Earlier, Ludhiana elected to bat first and posted a daunting 292 for three in their allotted 50 overs. The innings was built around an unbeaten 167-run partnership between Chinmey Jain and Varsha Rani.

Divya Rajput played a fluent knock of 61 off 63 balls, helping the team recover after two early setbacks. The batting side was further aided by 24 extras, including 19 wide balls.

For Barnala, Navjot Kaur was the most successful bowler, claiming two wickets for 46 runs. Sandeep Kaur accounted for the other wicket.

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